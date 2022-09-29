Suffolk County Water Authority rescinds Stage 1 Water Emergency

The Suffolk County Water Authority has rescinded a Stage 1 Water Emergency that was declared over the summer due to severe drought conditions.

This removes the limit on shower times, and restrictions on early morning use of irrigation systems.

While none of these actions were mandatory for the authority’s 1.2 million customers, the call for conservation was meant to ensure enough water was available for firefighting and other emergencies.

With more consistent rain and cooler temperatures, officials said less stress is being placed on the county’s water infrastructure. But, all of Long Island remains in a state of severe or moderate drought.