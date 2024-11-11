Drought conditions spur record water demand on Long Island

Months of very little rain on Long Island have contributed to record demands for water and brush fires throughout the region.

The Suffolk County Water Authority said the drought conditions have driven water demand up to what it typically sees during the summer, mostly due to outdoor irrigation. The SCWA said it pumped about seven billion gallons of water in October, about 1.5 billion more than usual.

"This fall surge in water demand is certainly concerning," SCWA Chairman Charlie Lefkowitz said in a statement. "It isn't putting immediate strain on the system as a summer drought might, but it does complicate our winter preparations."

Normally, during the fall, SCWA workers would perform routine shutdowns of certain wells and winterize infrastructure to prevent freeze-related damage in the upcoming cold months.

An unusually dry September and October have also increased the fire threat throughout the region despite light rain Sunday night.

A brush fire near Baiting Hollow burned through 20 acres of woods this weekend; meanwhile, firefighters in the Hudson Valley are battling the largest blaze the state’s seen since 2008, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

New York State Police said 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez — a park ranger with the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation — died Saturday while responding to the fire in the Sterling Forest. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said the fire has grown to more than 2,000 acres since starting in New Jersey a couple of weeks ago.

A burning smell was noticeable across parts of Long Island on Monday.