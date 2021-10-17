-
Drivers with moving violations can now enter their guilty pleas and pay any fines online through a new Suffolk County program.The TPLEAS program also…
-
The New York AAA is concerned about how the use of recreational marijuana will impact traffic safety now that it's legal in the state.Regional president…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law creating a payment plan for drivers with outstanding traffic tickets, fines and fees. The law will allow…
-
On Tuesday at Lime Rock Park in Litchfield County, Chevrolet gave WSHU’s Anthony Moatan the opportunity to drive recklessly in the snow without fear of…
-
Norwalk, Conn. became the first city in the state Tuesday to launch a mobile app that aims to help drivers find available parking spaces. It's called…