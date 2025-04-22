CT, NY saw more than 1,500 work zone crashes in 2024

Connecticut and New York officials are marking National Work Zone Awareness Week by reminding drivers to slow down and move over for construction crews, or face consequences.

Last year, there were more than 1,000 work zone crashes in Connecticut and 470 in Thruway and NYDOT work zones in New York .

Multiple deaths were reported from both states, including 26-year-old Andrew DiDomenico, a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee from Meriden.

“He should still be with us today, if not for reckless drivers through a work zone,” CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “That's the type of reminder that reminds us that Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is not just ceremonial. It should be a call to action. Almost every day, we're seeing crashes in our work zones.”

DiDomenico’s parents joined Connecticut officials at a press conference on Monday to mark the week of advocacy.

“We're advocating for stricter penalties for drivers who speed through work zones or ignore warning signs,” said Sherry DiDomenico, Andrew’s mom. “We need stronger enforcement, better driver education, especially for new drivers, and a serious look at what additional safety measures could be implemented to help prevent tragedies like this from happening again, because this was a preventable tragedy.”

Connecticut and New York have trialed speed cameras in work zones in recent years. Governors Ned Lamont (D-CT) and Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said they’re working to make them permanent.

“Every roadside worker deserves to return home safely at the end of their shift,” Hochul said. “We’re asking all drivers to do their part by reducing speed, eliminating distractions and staying vigilant in work zones so that our hard-working and dedicated roadside workers are safe. A few extra seconds of your time and attention can save a life.”

Connecticut’s permanent program is expected to launch later this year. During the year-long trial period in 2023, almost 25,000 written warnings for driving 15 mph over the speed limit in work zones were distributed.

New York also launched its five-year pilot program in 2023. So far, it has issued 425,000 notices of liability, which carry a $50 fine for the first offense.

A total of 58 NYSDOT and 39 CTDOT employees have been killed on the job, according to both departments.