New Suffolk County Program Allows Drivers To Pay Traffic Tickets Online

Drivers with moving violations can now enter their guilty pleas and pay any fines online through a new Suffolk County program.

The TPLEAS program also allows motorists to fight their tickets by having a prosecutor review their case using the website. A court appearance at the Traffic and Parking Violations Agency is scheduled if the motorist rejects a virtual plea bargain.

The program was piloted last fall. More than 10,500 drivers have already resolved their cases online.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he hopes the convenience will help ease a backlog of cases and save residents time and money by avoiding a day in court.

Revenue from ticket fees average around $20 million a year for the county.