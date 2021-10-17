-
President Biden is addressing a joint session of Congress on the eve of 100 days in office. Watch his remarks live.
The Federal tax deadline has been put back this year, which must please a lot of people. But the whole Kafkaesque system somehow seems less formidable…
Here is the official record from the U.S. House floor on how representatives from New York and Connecticut acted on impeaching President Donald Trump for…
As Wednesday's tally of the Electoral College vote highlighted a bitter divide between the parties, the Capitol went into a lockdown because of protests.
Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:Congress did not include funding for state and local governments in the $900 billion…
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut wants to try and work across the aisle as incoming chair of the appropriations committee, as Congress…
With Congress still stalled over a new pandemic related federal relief package, Governor Andrew Cuomo, and New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio, are warning…
Democratic U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi has called for patience to allow for absentee ballots to be counted, as he trails behind his Republican…
Hackers hijacked a virtual campaign meeting for Democratic U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes. They hurled racist slurs at the state’s first Black…
President Trump, who’s never been very popular in New York, has reached an all-time low in the opinions of voters, according to a new poll.According to…