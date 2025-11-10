Here’s what has to happen for the shutdown to end — and where CT and NY lawmakers stand

The government could be close to reopening, ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

A group of Senate Democrats broke party ranks and is poised to give Republicans the votes they need to pass a version of the Continuing Resolution (CR) that’s been on the table since September. The new bill has a few caveats; for instance, it would fund SNAP and other key agencies through the next few months, even if there’s another shutdown (which could happen in January).

It does not include a plan to extend premium tax credits from the Affordable Care Act, the main demand Democrats initially made that spurred the shutdown.

All four senators from Connecticut and New York voted against the procedural measure on Sunday night.

“I understand my colleagues' desire to fund the government,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said. “What Trump has put people through these last few weeks is abhorrent. Of course, I want to end the shutdown, too. But not at any cost.

“Standing up to a tyrant who is willing to impose pain in order to compel loyalty or capitulation is hard. Especially for people of good hearts who never want to see people suffer. But there is no path to saving our democracy that doesn’t involve hard choices - some that involve enduring pain in the service of proving the demagogue's bullying tactics do not work,” Murphy continued.

The Senate still has to pass the final bill.

If they do, it will go to the House for approval. The House hasn’t voted since Sept. 17, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told his members to head back to D.C. in preparation for votes later this week. Johnson said the House vote will come 36 hours after the Senate passes the bill.

It’s not a done deal in the lower chamber. Democrats aren’t happy that the bill doesn't include health care provisions. And some Republicans don’t want the bill to spend any more money than what was originally proposed.

Other Republicans, though, said they were ready to get the government reopened.

“After 40 days of shutdown, D.C. Democrats got nothing special—proof shutdowns aren’t about policy, but optics,” U.S. Rep Nick LaLota said. This one was all about proving they’d “stand up to Trump,” even if it meant risking pay for troops and federal workers or cutting off SNAP benefits.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D) is the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee. She said she plans to oppose the legislation.

“I'm going to work to defeat this piece of legislation in the House, because there's nothing, nothing on health care,” DeLauro said. “It doesn't address the health care crisis. It does not address the restoration of the subsidies.”

The bill needs a simple majority to pass in the House.

If it passes, it will be sent to President Donald Trump (R) for signature.

The next funding deadline is in January. Meaning, Congress could agree to reopen the government and end up back in the same position in two months.

Desiree D’Iorio contributed reporting.