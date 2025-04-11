Democratic state treasurers call on Congress to reclaim tariff powers

Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell has joined several Democratic state treasurers in calling on Congress to take back U.S. tariff authority from President Donald Trump.

Russell said Congress must step up to prevent the uncertainty and volatility in the financial markets caused by President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff policy, which has been imposed using emergency powers granted by Congress.

“Congress can act,” he said on a media call with other Democratic state financial officers on Thursday.

“They have the ability to act right now to actually prevent these tariff policies from being implemented. As well as stopping many of the other policies that have rolled out over the last two and half months,” Russell said.

Lawmakers in Congress have a constitutional right to take charge of tariff authority, said Michael Frerichs, the Illinois state treasurer.

“But right now, you are cowering, letting him go on this reckless spree. As a result, a lot of Americans are scared and are losing a lot of money. It’s time for you to step up and take the reins back," Frerichs said.

Seven Republican U.S. senators have signed onto a bipartisan bill that would give lawmakers a say over tariffs.