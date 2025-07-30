Former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announces bid for Congress

Former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is running for Congress. He’s challenging fellow Democrat U.S. Representative John Larson (D-CT-1) for his seat in the House.

Bronin, 46, was the Capital city’s mayor from 2016 until 2024.

“We have to change the way we're doing things, and we don't have time to wait,” Bronin said. “I served in Afghanistan, worked in the Obama administration, and I was mayor of Hartford. I've got three kids, and I'm scared for their future and for our country. And I'm worried about our Democratic party, too.”

Bronin faces an uphill battle in the Democratic primary; 77-year-old John Larson has held the seat since 1999. The House veteran has had health problems this year; he had a complex partial seizure on the House floor in February and froze while speaking at a press conference weeks later.

CT Mirror’s Mark Pazniokas reported last week that Bronin had approached Larson about stepping down to make room for younger candidates, a conversation that made clear Larson intended to run again.

Bronin seemingly addressed Larson in Wednesday’s video, saying it was time for a new generation of leadership.

“I respect people who've served in Congress for decades, but at a certain point, it's just time to let some new voices in,” Bronin said.

Hartford Board of Education member Ruth Fortune and Southington Town Council member Jack Perry are also vying for the Democratic nomination. And, state representative Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford) told Hearst she’s considering a run.

To qualify for the primary, a candidate needs signatures from 2% of registered Democrats in the district or 15% of votes at the convention.