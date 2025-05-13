© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Democratic state lawmakers decry GOP's proposed federal Medicaid cuts

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 13, 2025 at 9:19 AM EDT
Dr. Lee Gross examines patient Annie Geisel.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Dr. Lee Gross examines patient Annie Geisel.

A Connecticut lawmaker said thousands of state residents would lose their health care coverage if the U.S. Congress approves a Republican budget proposal currently under consideration.

The GOP proposal released on Sunday would save $880 billion, Congressional Republicans said.

State Senator Matthew Lesser (D-Middletown), the co-chair of Connecticut’s Human Services Committee, said the proposal would make changes to Medicaid that would be devastating for Connecticut residents.

“For hundreds of thousands of people in Connecticut, they are going to find more paperwork than they have ever seen before, because the paperwork onslaught is how they think they are going to save some money to pay for tax cuts for billionaires,” he said.

“It blankets everyone on Medicaid with a huge amount of paperwork. Designed to force millions of families and providers off the program,” he said.

Another provision would penalize Connecticut for providing health care for undocumented children.

“What the bill says or seems to say is that Connecticut would lose 10% of its federal funding if we use our own money to cover that,” Lesser said.

He said such a provision is unconstitutional and would have to be challenged in court.

“We cannot let this happen,” said Senator Saud Anwar (D-Windsor), a physician and co-chair of the Public Health Committee.

“I know what happens when people lose access to care: diseases go untreated, suffering multiplies, lives are lost. This is not a policy debate. This is a matter of life and death,” Anwar said.

Connecticut spends about $10 billion a year on Medicaid, half of which comes from the federal government.
Tags
Connecticut News MedicaidSaud AnwarGOPCongress
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma