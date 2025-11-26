CT leaders oppose provision to ban state AI regulation

Some Connecticut lawmakers want Congress to reject a potential provision in a national defense bill that would prohibit state laws from regulating artificial intelligence.

Congress is expected to vote on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the coming weeks. However, a potential provision in the bill would prevent states from passing AI legislation. Some legislators worry that the bill's language might restrict state and local efforts to address the impacts of artificial intelligence.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said an essential ban on AI regulation would prove wildly unpopular among people. He said the industry the U.S. left unregulated, and that the provision would only benefit AI companies. In a video posted to Instagram, Murphy said the lack of regulation would be harmful, especially for children.

“Now they're talking about including a provision, written by the AI industry, that would prevent you from going to your state legislature to lobby, for instance, for a law that says AI chatbots can’t cheerlead your kids into suicide," Murphy said.

A coalition of more than 200 state lawmakers sent a letter to members of the U.S. House of Representatives expressing strong opposition to the provision. The coalition said that a blanket prohibition on state AI legislation would eliminate democratic debate and impose a “sweeping pause on policymaking,” which they said would immediately impact their communities.

Among the list of lawmakers urging Congress to reject the provision is Connecticut Senator James Maroney. Last week, Maroney released a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s draft executive order that proposed the creation of a task force to launch lawsuits against states that pass laws regulating artificial intelligence.

“It is outrageous that the federal government is going to prevent us from defending our residents online and once again putting the profits of big tech ahead of the people of Connecticut. We won’t back down from doing what’s right, no matter who tries to stand in the way,” Maroney said.

Maroney is the co-chair of the General Law Committee. He plans to introduce artificial intelligence legislation during the upcoming 2026 legislative session. Maroney said he intends to introduce legislation to ensure technology is developed responsibly and that Connecticut residents are protected online.

Attorney General William Tong said Wednesday that he is also opposed to any effort to restrict states' ability to create AI legislation. Tong joined a bipartisan coalition of 36 attorneys general in a letter to Congress expressing opposition to the proposed provision. Tong said that although he believes AI can be a transformative technology that will “benefit people in health care, public safety, and other ways”, he also wants to confront the dangers.

“This legislation is a handout to Big Tech seeking free rein to reshape our society with zero oversight or accountability. Attorneys general are united in staunch opposition to any effort to restrain states’ abilities to pass commonsense AI regulations to fill the vacuum left by federal inaction,” Tong said.

A similar provision was added in the federal tax and budget reconciliation bill, or "One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” earlier this year. The provision would have imposed a 10-year moratorium on state and local AI regulation. However, legislators on both sides of the aisle expressed strong opposition to the provision, and it was removed.