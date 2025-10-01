DeLauro says Democrats will hold firm on their demands over government shutdown

Congressional Democrats are holding firm on their demand that federal health care subsidies be restored in any deal to end the government shutdown, according to U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

Democrats want a deal before voting on a continuing resolution to keep the government open because they don’t trust the Trump administration, she said on Tuesday.

“I don’t trust them. We have to have assurances,” said DeLauro.

“The fact that they have been stealing money that has already been appropriated by Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate tells you something about how trustworthy they are and how good their word is,” she said.

She said the removal of federal health care subsidies in the Republicans’ Big Beautiful Bill will cause an astronomical rise in health care premiums for Connecticut residents.

“The price of basic necessities, food, housing, and medicine is going up and keeps going up,“ she said. “And that’s what we are fighting to rein in, those rising costs. To try to prevent the crisis from getting worse.”

DeLauro disagrees with President Donald Trump, who has blamed undocumented immigrants for the rising cost of health care.