On Long Island, cleanup of a contaminated ballfield in Bethpage is underway as New York regulators learn more of the extent of the contamination.The state…
The U.S. Navy has opposed New York State’s plan to clean up the toxic plume in Bethpage created by a defense manufacturing plant decades ago.The Navy…
New York State officials have presented a plan to Bethpage residents to contain and treat a toxic plume. The public hearing is the start of an aggressive…
The Bethpage Water District has filed a federal lawsuit against Northrop Grumman and chemical companies after the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane was found in…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will clean up the toxic Bethpage groundwater plume, and recoup the money from Northrop Grumman and the U.S.…
Routine tests of the groundwater beneath Bethpage High School on Long Island have revealed high levels of the carcinogen radium. It’s been found in…
Congress has passed a law that gives the Navy six months to submit a detailed report on what chemicals are in the toxic Bethpage groundwater plume on Long…
The town of Hempstead on Long Island has filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the U.S. Navy, Northrop Grumman and others over the cleanup of…
Three Long Island water districts have sent a letter to Northrop Grumman headquarters in Virginia criticizing the company for letting groundwater…
