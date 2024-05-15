More chemical drums, concrete blocks unearthed at Bethpage Community Park

Clean-up crews at Bethpage Community Park on Long Island have discovered three more chemical drums at the dumping site formerly used by Grumman Aerospace. The discovery comes after finding at least six more concrete vaults and is in addition to the 16 chemical drums found last month.

Officials at the state Department of Environmental Conservation said they don’t know yet what’s inside all of the concrete blocks, but they’re similar to others discovered, which contained 55-gallon drums of petroleum and cleaning solvents.

Investigators are using ground-penetrating radar and historical overhead photos to search the site.

Grumman Aerospace dumped toxic chemicals there decades ago, creating an underground plume of contamination.

The DEC said there’s no public health risk. The discoveries have prompted calls from environmental groups and local officials for Grumman to speed up its remediation efforts.