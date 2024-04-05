DEC investigates chemical drums discovered in former Grumman dumping ground

A new cache of potentially toxic chemicals was discovered in Bethpage Community Park according to officials on Long Island. Grumman Aerospace used the area as a chemical dumping ground decades ago.

Contractors for Northrup Grumman found six 55-gallen drums encased in concrete as they were drilling a well, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The DEC said the drums do not pose any immediate threat to the public. Preliminary tests show the drums contain cleaning solvent and petroleum.

Joe Saladino, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, said he's "had it" with the pace of remediation at the contaminated site.

"Despite our demands, and Grumman knowing about pollution in this park for decades, they continue to drag their feet and use a haphazard approach for dealing with this environmental nightmare," Saladino said at a news conference this week.

The discovery raises more questions about the extent of soil and groundwater contamination at the site. Military contractor Northrup Grumman used the area for waste disposal after World War II, creating a toxic underground plume of cancer-causing chemicals.

Northrop Grumman said it’s working with the state to address the situation quickly.

The 55-gallon drums were discovered between a ballpark and a skate park.