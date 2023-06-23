Long Island domestic abuse service organization chosen for statewide study on LGBTQ violence

A Long Island sanctuary for domestic abuse survivors has been chosen to participate in a statewide study to help members of the LGBTQ community find safety from abusers.

The Safe Center in Bethpage is one of five domestic abuse agencies in the state — and the only one on Long Island — that will study the barriers that members of the LGBTQ community face when they need help in an abusive relationship.

The goal is to become more affirming and inclusive for Long Island’s LGBTQ community, according to Debbie Lyons, associate executive director at the Safe Center.

“Historically, the focus has been on heterosexual relationships," Lyons said. "And while the statistics do show this is predominantly a male abuser, female victim issue, part of that is we haven't done enough research on relationships that are outside of that heterosexual norm."

The one-year pilot program will work with the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence to develop best practices for treating LGBTQ survivors of abuse, and making it easier for them to access resources.

“What our hopes are for this one year is that this gives us kind of a hyper-focused look at our policies, training our staff and exploring creative and new ideas that maybe we haven't given the time to think of before in helping people feel seen, heard, affirmed,” Lyons said.