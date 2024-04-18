Chemical drum removal continues in Bethpage

Cleanup crews at Bethpage Community Park on Long Island have dug up 10 containers of chemical waste at the site formerly used by Grumman Aerospace. It's not clear if a newly discovered layer of concrete contains more drums.

Workers are using ground-penetrating radar to look for what else might be buried in the park after the first discoverylast month of six 55-gallon chemical drums covered in concrete.

Since then, four more drums were found — and this week, another layer of concrete. Officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation said it’s not yet clear if the concrete is hiding more drums.

The hidden chemical drums have raised more questions about the extent of soil and groundwater contamination at the site. Military contractor Northrup Grumman used the area for toxic waste disposal after World War II, creating an underground plume of cancer-causing chemicals.