Mile Markers

Josh Joseph
/
WSHU

Mile Markers

In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis is approaching this season’s Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore each subject in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments--which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
  • The remnant of an apple tree from Robert Frost's orchard.
    News
    Robert Frost: "I'm done with apple picking"
    Davis Dunavin
    WSHU’s Davis Dunavin likes to go ‘Off the Path’ — to interesting and unusual places in the Northeast. The first stop is the home of one of New England’s most beloved poets — a stone house, now a museum — in Shaftsbury, Vermont.