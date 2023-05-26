In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis is approaching this season’s Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore each subject in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments--which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
WSHU’s Davis Dunavin likes to go ‘Off the Path’ — to interesting and unusual places in the Northeast. The first stop is the home of one of New England’s most beloved poets — a stone house, now a museum — in Shaftsbury, Vermont.