Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

First in Flight, Part II: The Magnificent Flying Machine of Stratford, CT

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 12, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU

The state of Connecticut made a joint resolution in 2013 to celebrate the nation’s first powered flight, and it wasn’t by the Wright Brothers. Connecticut is the only state that recognizes a German immigrant as the first to fly. And one man built a replica to prove it.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
