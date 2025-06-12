In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
First in Flight, Part II: The Magnificent Flying Machine of Stratford, CT
The state of Connecticut made a joint resolution in 2013 to celebrate the nation’s first powered flight, and it wasn’t by the Wright Brothers. Connecticut is the only state that recognizes a German immigrant as the first to fly. And one man built a replica to prove it.