In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
Wait, Andre the Giant has a what?
The streets of Providence, Rhode Island were plastered with an unusual sticker in the summer of 1989. It was a grainy black-and-white picture of a bulky, scowling man, with the words: “Andre the Giant has a Posse.” The artist behind that sticker went on to leave a mark on American political history. Seriously.