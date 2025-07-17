© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Wait, Andre the Giant has a what?

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
An original "Andre the Giant Has a Posse" sticker on a trash can in Providence's Nice Slice pizzeria.
Davis Dunavin / WSHU
An original "Andre the Giant Has a Posse" sticker on a trash can in Providence's Nice Slice pizzeria.

The streets of Providence, Rhode Island were plastered with an unusual sticker in the summer of 1989. It was a grainy black-and-white picture of a bulky, scowling man, with the words: “Andre the Giant has a Posse.” The artist behind that sticker went on to leave a mark on American political history. Seriously.
Tags
Off the Path Mile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin