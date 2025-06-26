In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
A Trip to Tuxedo Part II: The Birth of Etiquette
Tuxedo Park in New York’s Hudson Valley has been a playground for the rich and famous for over a century. And it’s where a young Emily Post spent her summers. Tuxedo Park helped shape the woman who taught Americans the art of etiquette.