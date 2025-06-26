© 2025 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

A Trip to Tuxedo Part II: The Birth of Etiquette

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 26, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT

Tuxedo Park in New York’s Hudson Valley has been a playground for the rich and famous for over a century. And it’s where a young Emily Post spent her summers. Tuxedo Park helped shape the woman who taught Americans the art of etiquette.
Off the Path Mile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
