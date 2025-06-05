In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
First in Flight, Part I: Connecticut's Case for the Crown
Most of us were taught in middle school that the Wright Brothers flew the first plane in 1903 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. But some people say someone else deserves the credit: a German immigrant named Gustave Whitehead. He allegedly flew his flying machine in Fairfield, Connecticut two years before the Wright Brothers