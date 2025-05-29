In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
Spacewar! Part II: A Journey through 'Computer Space'
MIT debuted the first widely-played video game in 1962. It was a battle between two little spaceships that shot lasers at each other while dodging a vortex. For such a simple premise, the game has had a surprisingly long legacy, with multiple copycats, including the first game from the company that would become Atari.