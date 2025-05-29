© 2025 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Spacewar! Part II: A Journey through 'Computer Space'

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 29, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT
A scene from "Computer Space," the Spacewar! clone released by Nolan Bushnell's pre-Atari company Syzygy.
Courtesy of MIT
A scene from "Computer Space," the Spacewar! clone released by Nolan Bushnell's pre-Atari company Syzygy.

MIT debuted the first widely-played video game in 1962. It was a battle between two little spaceships that shot lasers at each other while dodging a vortex. For such a simple premise, the game has had a surprisingly long legacy, with multiple copycats, including the first game from the company that would become Atari.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
