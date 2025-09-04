© 2025 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Is the real 'Podunk' in Connecticut?

By Davis Dunavin
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
Wood Memorial Library's "Nowashe Village" in South Windsor, Conn. The Nowashe is another name for the Podunk.
An Indigenous tribe named the Podunk once lived along the Connecticut River. The origin of the name is murky, but it probably described the place where the Podunk lived: boggy, swampy, or maybe even a junction of streams and rivers. The name has come to mean something else over the years: a small, out-of-the-way town. How did it get there?
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire.
