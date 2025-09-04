In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
Is the real 'Podunk' in Connecticut?
An Indigenous tribe named the Podunk once lived along the Connecticut River. The origin of the name is murky, but it probably described the place where the Podunk lived: boggy, swampy, or maybe even a junction of streams and rivers. The name has come to mean something else over the years: a small, out-of-the-way town. How did it get there?