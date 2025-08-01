In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
The Making of Teddy Roosevelt: 'A Very Small Person'
Theodore Roosevelt is one of America’s most beloved presidents. He’s still an enduring symbol of vigor, energy and strength more than a century after his death. But he didn’t start that way. He was bedridden with asthma as a child in New York’s East Village.