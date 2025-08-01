© 2025 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

The Making of Teddy Roosevelt: 'A Very Small Person'

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 1, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

Theodore Roosevelt is one of America’s most beloved presidents. He’s still an enduring symbol of vigor, energy and strength more than a century after his death. But he didn’t start that way. He was bedridden with asthma as a child in New York’s East Village.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
