The Making of Teddy Roosevelt: Birth of a Naturalist
Theodore Roosevelt wasn’t just a president; he was one of America’s great naturalists. He doubled the size of America’s national parks, and spent a lot of time outdoors, too —most famously as a rancher in North Dakota. But Roosevelt’s love of nature actually started in a cramped New York City brownstone, far from the fresh air and open spaces he would come to love and protect.