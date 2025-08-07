© 2025 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

The Making of Teddy Roosevelt: Birth of a Naturalist

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 7, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT
NPR

Theodore Roosevelt wasn’t just a president; he was one of America’s great naturalists. He doubled the size of America’s national parks, and spent a lot of time outdoors, too —most famously as a rancher in North Dakota. But Roosevelt’s love of nature actually started in a cramped New York City brownstone, far from the fresh air and open spaces he would come to love and protect.
Off the Path Mile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
