Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

A Trip to Tuxedo Part III: The Suit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT

Tuxedo Park in New York’s Hudson Valley was one of America’s first gated communities, a playground for the super-elite. So it’s no surprise it gave its name to that most ubiquitous of formal attire for men.
Off the Path Mile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
