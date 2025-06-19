In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
A Trip to Tuxedo Part I: The Sales Pitch
In 1885, a multimillionaire playboy called a bunch of his wealthiest friends, with names like Astor and Vanderbilt. He had a proposition: How'd you like to buy a property in an exclusive retreat in the Ramapo Mountains? (Oh yeah, and his mistress's husband was there. Awkward.)