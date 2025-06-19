© 2025 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

A Trip to Tuxedo Part I: The Sales Pitch

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 19, 2025 at 10:25 AM EDT
Tuxedo Park historian Christopher Gow shows off a map of the enclave as it looked in the 1880s.
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
In 1885, a multimillionaire playboy called a bunch of his wealthiest friends, with names like Astor and Vanderbilt. He had a proposition: How'd you like to buy a property in an exclusive retreat in the Ramapo Mountains? (Oh yeah, and his mistress's husband was there. Awkward.)
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
