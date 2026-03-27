WSHU arts & culture

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For 30 years, Al DiGuido and Al’s Angels have brought meals, toys and hope to families facing illness and hardship. He joins Good at Heart host Randye Kaye to share the moment that inspired his lifelong mission of giving.
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Communities in Connecticut are facing many challenges these days. Can theatre help to meet and resolve those challenges? The New Paradigm Theatre in Stamford and the Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American Museum in Stratford are collaborating on a new production of the play, Hairspray.
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Possible Futures in New Haven is a neighborhood bookspace. Not a bookstore. There’s a difference. Good At Heart host Randye Kaye spent time at Possible Futures and learned how this bookspace is a welcoming hub for the community.
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Two Trumbull High School students decided to lift their community by creating The Pulse Project. Good At Heart host Randye Kaye spoke to Giada Licursi and Nola Somerville to learn more.
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Hosted by Randye Kaye, Good at Heart shares conversations with people who quietly make the world better through acts of kindness, service, and community.