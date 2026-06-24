Here's how to celebrate America 250 around Long Island Sound
America 250 is almost here! There are plenty of ways to celebrate around our region this summer and beyond. Here are a few noteworthy events to check out.
Long Island
Guided Culper Spy Ring walking, biking and kayaking tours, various dates through November — Setauket
Colonial Astronomy at Vanderbilt Museum, July 1,10,18 and 26 — Centerport
Celebrate America Fireworks, July 2 — Eisenhower Park, East Meadow
Fireworks Spectacular, July 4 — Jones Beach, Wantagh
FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, July 5 and 6 — Wantagh
Revolutionary War encampment, July 11 and 12 — Southold
Suffolk County Oyster Jamboree, August 15 — Port Jefferson
Revolutionary War encampment, August 15 and 16 — Montauk
Suffolk County Colonial Fair, October 24 — Shirley
For a full list of events, click here.
Connecticut
Performances of the Tony Award-winning musical 1776, now through July 26 — Ivoryton
Colonial village and restored sailing ship, June 28 — Greenwich
Talcott Mountain Music Festival: Celebrate America, July 3 — Simsbury
Reading of the Declaration of Independence, July 4 —Hartford
Fife and drum corps., July 18 — Deep River
19th Century vintage baseball game, August 1 — Stonington
Battle of Groton Heights reenactment, September 6 — New London
Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, September 12 and 13 — New London
Uncovering New London walking history tour, through October 9 — New London
For a full list of events, click here. And click here for a full list of firework shows!