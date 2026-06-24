© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how to celebrate America 250 around Long Island Sound

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
Pequonnock River Trail — Trumbull, Conn
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Pequonnock River Trail — Trumbull, Conn

America 250 is almost here! There are plenty of ways to celebrate around our region this summer and beyond. Here are a few noteworthy events to check out.

Long Island

Guided Culper Spy Ring walking, biking and kayaking tours, various dates through November — Setauket

Colonial Astronomy at Vanderbilt Museum, July 1,10,18 and 26 — Centerport

Celebrate America Fireworks, July 2 — Eisenhower Park, East Meadow

Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Car show at Old Westbury Gardens — Westbury, N.Y.

Fireworks Spectacular, July 4 — Jones Beach, Wantagh

FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, July 5 and 6 — Wantagh

Revolutionary War encampment, July 11 and 12 — Southold

Suffolk County Oyster Jamboree, August 15 — Port Jefferson

Revolutionary War encampment, August 15 and 16 — Montauk

Suffolk County Colonial Fair, October 24 — Shirley

For a full list of events, click here.

Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park — Wantagh, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park — Wantagh, N.Y.

Connecticut

Performances of the Tony Award-winning musical 1776, now through July 26 — Ivoryton

Colonial village and restored sailing ship, June 28 — Greenwich

Talcott Mountain Music Festival: Celebrate America, July 3 — Simsbury

Reading of the Declaration of Independence, July 4 —Hartford

Anchor Beach — Milford, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Anchor Beach — Milford, Conn.

Fife and drum corps., July 18 — Deep River

19th Century vintage baseball game, August 1 — Stonington

Battle of Groton Heights reenactment, September 6 — New London

Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, September 12 and 13 — New London

Uncovering New London walking history tour, through October 9 — New London

For a full list of events, click here. And click here for a full list of firework shows!

Veterans Memorial Park — Shelton, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Veterans Memorial Park — Shelton, Conn.
Tags
News WSHU arts & culture
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
Related Content