Advocating for children in foster care

Kids in care need adults who will advocate for them. Connecticut CASA is designed to offer both. Good at Heart host Randye Kaye invited 3 guests to the WSHU studios to talk about CASA and the foster care system: Josiah Brown, the Executive Director of Connecticut CASA; Sarah Weingarten, a CASA board member; and Lily, Sarah’s foster daughter.

Josiah Brown: This is part of a national movement, CASA . It’s in virtually every state but relatively new to Connecticut. And the idea is that every child can benefit from having at least one caring and consistent adult looking out for them, just for them.

WSHU: That’s Josiah Brown. He’s the Executive Director of Connecticut CASA. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. They train volunteers to work with children who need support.

I’m Randye Kaye, the host of the podcast Good at Heart, where we have conversations with people who make the world better.

Josiah is one of three guests joining us on this edition of Good at Heart. We also have…

Sarah Weingarten: My name is Sarah Weingarten, and I am a foster parent in Connecticut.

RANDYE: And a board member, correct?

SARAH: And a board member of Connecticut CASA.

WSHU: And Lily…

Lily: I am a young woman looking to advocate for foster voices and foster youth.

WSHU: Josiah, Sarah and Lily are dedicated to improving the lives of children and teens living with abuse and neglect. Joe says CASA is designed to expand that mission by engaging more people.

JB: So, young people, whether in foster care or protective supervision, have many professionals involved in their lives, such as social workers and attorneys, but our volunteer advocates build a relationship through regular visits and also connect the child and often the family to various resources and services, such as after school or summer or birth to three programs, and periodically make recommendations to judges to inform their decisions about the children's best interests.

WSHU: So they're not technically guardians or conservators. The ideal idea, I guess, is for them to be consistent throughout that child's life, no matter which foster care they're in. Is that correct?

JB: Yes. So we ask our volunteers to make a commitment of at least 18 months before they begin the training, and cases vary widely. Some go for six or 12 months, some go for two or three years, and we don't want our volunteers to be another adult quickly in and out of a child's life, so that stability is important. And every, every case is different; every relationship- you know, an infant or toddler may be served by a CASA, or a middle school age or a high school age student like Lily. Though she personally isn't involved in CASA. It really depends on the idea that there should be an individualized decision personalized for that child and that family, so the judge can go beyond what may appear in a case file.

WSHU: So, Sarah, your side of this is a little bit different, right?

SW: Yes, so I have been a foster parent since 2020. I help youth from age 10 onward in my home. I'm a licensed foster parent through the Department of Children and Families , and a few years ago I decided I wanted to be part of a larger program so I could help more youth in foster care. So I became a donor to CASA and recently joined their board to help ensure that youth in care or protected custody have a consistent, caring adult who's just advocating for their best interests.

WSHU: So, Lily, tell us about your interest in CASA, or your experience, whatever you want to say right now.

LILY: Well, I don't have a CASA advocate, but from what I've seen and what I've heard, when I went to their open house with my foster mom, Sarah. I really enjoyed the movie that they played, like about how foster care, like it's different for everybody, like how they got taken and stuff like that, but how you overcome it as well.

WSHU: I understand that you're about to go off to college. Can you say a little bit about that?

LILY: Well, it's a really big step in my life, because I am a first-generational minority college student, like my parents did not have the luck of going to college. So it just means all the more to me, and that DCF is helping with that, and that I have so much support behind it, is really great for me. I'm. So happy to be blessed to have been accepted by over 13 colleges, and then to go to St. John's is even bigger.

WSHU: That is so wonderful. And while I have you, do you feel like having a foster parent like Sarah has been helpful in getting you on this successful path in life?

LILY: Definitely, Sarah and her partner Stuart, they're very like they're amazing foster parents. They go above and beyond. It's like having an actual mother and father. They're very caring and concerned, and they care about you. They don't see you just for being a foster child; they see you as a person, and that's something that I value and love: that I feel seen.

WSHU: That's so wonderful, and Sarah, and she's got her hand on her heart right now. I understand you've had several foster daughters in the past few years, correct?

SW: Yes, we've had six.

WSHU: Not at the same time.

SW: No, not at the same time.

WSHU: You have them one at a time?

SW: Typically we have them one at a time. We have one spare room, but we have had up to three; we've done some things. And I do try to stay in touch with everybody. So, I've recently heard from our first foster daughter for the first time in like four or five years.

WSHU: This is a world I don't know that much about, and I'm always curious about. So, before we go on to the next question, just Lily, going back to you, It's early, you're 17, but you're showing an interest in your mind in your future that you might want to become an advocate for another foster child, do I have that right?

LILY: Yes, definitely.

WSHU: Yeah, that's really wonderful. My next question is, why you? What drew you to this work? And Lily, when I get to you, it'll be like, why would you want to be an advocate? So, Josiah, we'll start with you. Why does this matter to you? How'd you get into this?

JB: I applied for the position of executive director at a new CASA affiliate in Connecticut. This was seven years ago, and I quickly recognized this large unmet need. There are approximately 8000 kids a year in Connecticut that are under the child protection court's jurisdiction, and about 3000 at any one time who were in foster care. Yet up until now, few, if any, have had court-appointed special advocates. And seeing the success of this program around the country, I was eager here in my home state to do what I could to help mobilize these caring volunteers to work with young people, and as Lily was saying, really see them as individuals, get to know them and their situations. And it's been enormously rewarding. I have a terrific team of colleagues, board volunteers, and in particular the volunteer advocates, more than 100 now across the state.

WSHU: So, Sarah, I know you're on the board, and that came from being a foster parent. So, why did you and your partner want to become foster parents?

SW: So, I was born with a genetic corneal dystrophy, which rendered me legally blind. And it's something I've chosen not to pass on to my own biological children. So, instead of having biological children, I have chosen to foster to have the opportunity to be a parent figure, but also to pass along some of the opportunities I've had in life. I really feel strongly that I won the lottery with my family and my upbringing, so I've wanted to help people who haven't been as fortunate.

WSHU: And Lily, when you graduate college, or whenever this happens, why would you want to become an advocate?

Lily: I would want to become an advocate because having a voice is the most important thing to me, like I feel like a lot of stuff goes unseen and like unheard of, because people aren't getting that exposure. And to be somebody that was in the foster system and that has seen both sides of the coin, good and bad, I feel like I would make an amazing advocate for foster kids that are in need, that just need to pick me up. Just to offer that place of I see you, like you're here.

WSHU: Wow, makes me want to become a social worker. Do I have time to start a new career? That is one of these professions that I always like to, you know, talk to people in the service professions. We've done episodes on librarians and teachers. I'm about to do one on police officers and people who get into the field of service. So what has inspired you to do what you do? Josiah,

JB: Well, in terms of a quote, I would say there's one that comes to mind from the scholar and activist W.E.B. Du Bois:

“Never be satisfied with sitting down before a great human problem, and saying nothing can be done. We must do something; that is the reason we are here on earth.”

And I've found that to resonate and to motivate me. And my own parents have been great inspirations. My mom is an immigrant, grew up during World War II and its aftermath and poverty in Europe and then became a very active citizen in our community in Connecticut. And my dad was a civil rights volunteer and was at the March on Washington, so certainly they've been my biggest sources of influence.

WSHU: Thank you, Sarah. How about you?

SW: My family has been a huge source of inspiration. My mother was one of the first women to attend Wharton School of Business, and used that know-how to volunteer and do the books for not-for-profits locally, including a local child care center. My parents have endowed a scholarship to Westchester Community College, so they've always instilled in me the importance of helping others. My late brother also always saw the need to help those less fortunate than us, and would routinely hand out $20 bills to people on the streets of New York City, and lived his life looking for how to help everybody else.

WSHU: Wow! I narrate audiobooks when I'm not doing this, and I narrated one on kindness, and the author is Donna Cameron, I believe. And what I took away from that is when there's kindness, like your brother giving a $20 bill, three people benefit: the giver, the receiver, and the witness. Anyone who sees kindness gets that, and that's, you know, at the heart of this podcast as well. So, leading by example, certainly, Lily, anything that you know, is there a quote you live by, or anything that kind of inspires you that you want to share?

Lily: There's not really a quote that I live by, but just seeing how much support there is, and how much people care for me and other foster kids that are unfortunately or fortunately in the system, it inspires me to give the love that I'm receiving back. Like giving back to my community, basically. So everything that Sarah has done for me, hearing CASA's story, and like my little brother, just all that experience. Sometimes, like in foster care, like it gets dark, and just having like that one spark of hope, of like a voice, and that people are here for you, like it's motivated me to just not give up. So I want to be that person for somebody else.

WSHU: Now, see, you've just given me a quote I can use. So would you say a lot depends on who your foster parent is in this system?

Lily: Well, I feel like it depends on who your community is, more so. But definitely your foster parents, because I've had good parents, good foster parents, and I've had bad ones. I feel like your setting really affects your mental, you know, so being in a great, amazing foster house, like it's motivated me to go above and beyond, and you know, like, for my future, and stuff like that. So, just having the motivation of Sarah and Stuart behind me and pushing me, it makes me feel like, wow, like I got this, like, what's stopping me.

WSHU: Thank you. Okay, so let's talk about CASA, and how people can help CASA now.

JB: We're always looking for more volunteers. You have to be at least 21. You have to commit for 18 months or more. As I said, our volunteers range in age from 21 to about 80.

WSHU: And what does an advocate do?

JB: So you, of course, have to undergo background checks, and you know there's an application and training process, but it's all quite feasible. And then once you are assigned a case, you commit to typically 10 or 15 hours a month, as I say, at a minimum visiting the child once a month. And then often working with the social worker, if there are foster parents, communicating with them. If it's a protective supervision case, working with the family themselves. And also various attorneys, medical professionals, depending on the age of the child, perhaps school officials, teachers. Often the children are in the special education system. So, there are a series of meetings associated with that, and individualized education plans, and such. We say that the role is, in effect, a professional role; it's just unpaid to be a court-appointed special advocate. So, we're always looking for more volunteers. You can email info@Connecticutcasa.org. Certainly, donate; we'd welcome that, or follow our social media; help us raise awareness about this movement.

WSHU: Do you have a story of one advocate you know, without revealing names, a relationship that really made a difference for a kid?

JB: Well, there have been a number of them. Yeah, we have to be careful around confidentiality. So, there are some great stories about reunification with families, you know, after the children have been in foster care, the parents have made significant progress, and the kids are able to be reunited. So, I think of a case where we had this volunteer working with the family over a couple of years, and there was a serious issue of substance use, but the mom made tremendous progress. And there were some lapses along the way, as typically happens, but after a while the children were placed back with her, and then eventually protective supervision was lifted. It was lifted so that she could move on with her life without the state being involved and having both of her children. So that's a kind of an ideal story. And this advocate was tremendous in helping the kids go from virtually not attending school at all to getting attendance awards and helping with things like summer camp. So, you know, there are a variety of stories, but that's one.

WSHU: That's wonderful. So they really become a friend to the family and a consistent link. It sounds like.

JB: Well, every case varies, you know. Unfortunately, there are cases where the parental rights are terminated and the child is adopted, but the idea again is for each case to be evaluated on its merits. And it depends on what the child, him or herself, wants, of course, the age of the child in a variety of circumstances to figure out what is the best interest of that child.

WSHU: All right. Thank you, Sarah. Anything to add? And for either one of you who wants to answer this, the child can have an advocate up till what age?

SW: Through CASA, you can have an advocate until age 18.

JB: We have a number of cases where the young person has chosen to remain in DCF care, and Casa has remained involved past 18, but that's atypical. So, typically 18 is the limit.

WSHU: Okay, thanks. But the relationship can continue if everybody wants it.

JB: Yes.

WSHU: Okay, anything to add about how people can help CASA?

SW: Would you mind if I add a few things about becoming a foster parent?

WSHU: I would love that.

SW: Okay, so in addition to everything that Josiah said about helping CASA, if you're interested in becoming a foster parent, you can get more information by calling 1-800-KID-HERO (543-4376). Also, there's an organization called CAFAF, the Connecticut Alliance for Foster and Adoptive Families , and they have a foster care closet. So you can support foster families and foster children by donating gently used household items, suitcases, toys, and books. And you can get more information on that by calling Sheree Breeden at 860-882-9923.

WSHU: All right. Thank you, Lily. Before I get to my final question, anything you want to add in this? Like, how do you think people can help? Would you encourage people to become a foster parent? What would you like to say? I know you've spoken to a lot of groups about your situation, so I'm just going to give the mic to you to say what you want to say.

Lilly: Well, a few ways that people could help the foster community. I feel like joining groups that have advocates like CASA, going to speaking, like public speaking, you know, like engaging yourself and being active in the foster care community. And I do encourage a lot of people to become foster parents, because there is a very big drought, because it's a big responsibility to take care of a kid. And let alone, like, a teenager, because I don't think a lot of foster parents have that experience of having an actual child. So I think that's where it gets tricky, because there's the mental, the physical, the emotional, the pills, the medication, the school. But I do encourage people to find it in their heart and become a foster parent, because it's a beautiful connection to have, even besides, like, from foster parent to child, even if that foster child grows up. I do see myself in a prolonged relationship with Sarah after I get out of foster care, and when I get out of college, and all that. I do see that for the future.

WSHU: And everybody's nodding their head around the table. I'm gonna ask you a question that's not on the list. So, when you went to Sarah and Stuart's home, did you have a sense of this is it. I feel at home here. I feel comfortable here. Was there just a feeling that you had?

Lily: I'm a very like spiritual person, I would say. Not so much now, but I was in a lot of foster care. So the first time that I ever entered Sarah and Stuart's house was in sophomore year, and that was a really bad year for me, and throughout all the foster houses that I've been, I have some experience. So, when I went to Sarah and Stuart's house, I was more so like shocked, like they're nice, like you know, like they're not malicious, like their intent is to actually see me for who I am, instead of seeing me for a paycheck.

WSHU: Wow. There's a lot there. Thank you. And, of course, my wish would be that all foster parents go into it to help, to be good at heart, which leads me to my final question for each of you: Why do you think we're here on earth? Who wants to answer first?

JB: I guess I could follow from that quotation I used about DuBois and finding some human problem, and at whatever level we find feasible, whether it's working with our neighbor, with a family member, global humanitarian relief, some kind of human connection to help us derive purpose, but I would say our family, friends, and communities are the most central.

WSHU: Thank you, Sarah. Why do you think we're here on earth?

SW: Deep question.

WSHU: It's my favorite question.

SW: I would say that we're really here on earth to learn from one another and support one another, and no matter anybody's backgrounds or beliefs, we can always find a commonality and something that we can learn from other people and ways to help each other.

WSHU: Thank you, Lily. I'll end with you. I think you've already answered this a little bit, but Spiritual Lily, why do you think we're here on earth?

Lily: Well, to sum up what Sarah and Josiah said, I feel like we're all on earth for a purpose, and I feel like some experiences that happen to us, good or bad, they shape the person we are and who we become. But it's not what you are, it's just stuff that led up to your purpose. So, I feel like, well, I am here to advocate and speak for people in need, not just foster kids, just in general. I feel like we create beautiful connections spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically. I feel like we are here to just be humans and live and experience life in the best way possible.

WSHU: I love that. Well, I think the world is a better place because you are in it, and you are in it, and you are in it, and thank you so much for joining us.

WSHU: So this is our very first postscript to Good at Heart, because we forgot to talk about this, and it's very important. Lily, I've just learned that you've gotten involved in Sun Scholars . Can you tell me what that is?

Lily: Sun Scholars is a program where previous foster kids who have grown up are able to give back and provide to current foster kids. Sun Scholar stands for Support, Uplift, and Nurture. I recently had my onboarding yesterday with Amira. She's wonderful, and yeah, I really enjoy it so far. I'm looking forward to working with them and getting more involved in the program, and I would recommend it to foster kids that want a program like that that are seeking that support, uplift, and nurture aspect.

