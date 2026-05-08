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Sunday Baroque Conversations

Inside the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina Garone
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
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Winners of the 2025 Fischoff National Chamber Music Association Competition
Fischoff National Chamber Music Association
Winners of the 2025 Fischoff National Chamber Music Association Competition

The largest chamber music competition in the world is based in South Bend, Indiana and was founded by a music loving furniture salesman in 1973. The Fischoff National Chamber Music Association is a comprehensive organization that helps to launch the careers of young emerging chamber musicians, and supports grassroots musical education and outreach. Not only is the competition live-streamed online, there is also a rich performance archive available on its website. Home - Fischoff National Chamber Music Association

Suzanne spoke with Josh Aerie who is the Executive Director of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Association about its ambitious mission.

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Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone