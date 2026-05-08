Inside the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition

The largest chamber music competition in the world is based in South Bend, Indiana and was founded by a music loving furniture salesman in 1973. The Fischoff National Chamber Music Association is a comprehensive organization that helps to launch the careers of young emerging chamber musicians, and supports grassroots musical education and outreach. Not only is the competition live-streamed online, there is also a rich performance archive available on its website. Home - Fischoff National Chamber Music Association

Suzanne spoke with Josh Aerie who is the Executive Director of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Association about its ambitious mission.