Environment

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Connecticut lawmakers are considering a climate superfund bill that would require fossil fuel companies to help the state pay for infrastructure upgrades needed to combat climate change.
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Have you ever wondered why winter seems more unpredictable every year? Let’s take a closer look at how climate change is reshaping the season we once thought we knew.
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The town of Guilford is buying 20 acres of land to add to the East River Preserve thanks to a $1.5 million state grant.
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New data reveals alarming disparities in New Haven’s air quality, with low-income neighborhoods facing the worst pollution from highways, industry, and wildfire smoke. As levels spike, residents and advocates push for environmental justice and cleaner air for all.
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The American bullfrog is massive — "maybe the size of a grapefruit in your hand," says Woodruff. "And they will literally just feed on anything that fits into their mouth."
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The state’s Agricultural Experiment Station, led by Dr. Sara Nason, has launched a new, free PFAS soil analysis program.
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Connecticut is home to eight species of owl, all of which face many human-related challenges. Local conservation efforts, including rehabilitation, are helping to protect these elusive birds of prey.
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Thanks to volunteers, Brookside Preserve in Nassau County may soon welcome new residents: bats. Ten wooden bat boxes have been installed, and WSHU’s Sabrina Garone spoke with Chris McBride of the new Eco Rotary of Nassau County to learn more.
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Honeybee populations are again declining, threatening crops. But the honeybee is not the only bee that can work in the fields.
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A group of Connecticut medical professionals says they want state lawmakers to act on climate change in the wake of the Trump administration’s rollback of federal environmental regulations.