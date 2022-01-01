Randye Kaye serves as “versatile host” here on WSHU, filling in for pretty much anyone on our news/talk and classical programs. She was previously heard on STAR 99.9 (WEZN). When not on the air, she works as a voiceover talent, audiobook narrator, improv and stage actor, humorist, podcast host, writer, and motivational speaker. She is the author of the books Happier Made Simple: Choose Your Words. Change Your Life (2022), and Ben Behind His Voices: One Family’s Journey from the Chaos of Schizophrenia to Hope. She lives with her family in Connecticut.