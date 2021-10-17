-
UConn alumnae and WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson will be out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.The announcement was made on the…
University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas has submitted his resignation effective June 30.Katsouleas sent a letter to the school's Board of…
Connecticut lagged the nation in personal income growth in 2020. That’s according to a new Pew Charitable Trusts study. It finds that most states recorded…
An end to broad protections for police officers against lawsuits will not hike insurance rates for towns or police departments in Connecticut, according…
The University of Connecticut has settled alleged pay discrimination found during a routine review by the U.S. Department of Labor.The federal agency…
A Connecticut economist says the $2.4 trillion federal stimulus package proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the bare minimum that states like New…
The University of Connecticut starts class Monday. That’s after a coronavirus cluster linked to football players forced the campus to quarantine a…
The federal government is giving the University of Connecticut $768,000 to research the problem of crumbling foundations in eastern Connecticut.Thousands…
Several University of Connecticut students were removed from campus housing amid an investigation into a dorm party that violated the school’s COVID-19…
The University of Connecticut says it has placed thirteen students in a two week quarantine on campus. Two residents and three commuter students had…