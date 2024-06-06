Lamont not surprised that UConn's Dan Hurley may leave for the NBA

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has talked with UConn officials about concerns that UConn men’s basketball championship-winning coach Dan Hurley might be leaving for the NBA.

Lamont saud he’s not surprised by reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing a massive, long-term offer to entice Hurley.

Hurley has coached UConn to back-to-back NCAA national championship wins in the past two years.

“I just know that Dan Hurley is the greatest coach in America. So no wonder that professional teams are paying attention,” Lamont said.

But there’s not much he can do to keep Hurley in Connecticut.

“That’s really up to UConn. It’s really up to him and his family to make the decision they want. They ought to know they are part of the Connecticut family. We love them in Connecticut,” he said.

Geno Auriemma, UConn’s women’s basketball coach, has just signed an $18.7 million contract extension to coach the 11-time national champion UConn Huskies for another five years.