UConn fraternity suspended, former president arrested for hazing

Lambda Theta Phi, a fraternity chapter established on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus in 1991, was suspended Thursday after the chapter’s former president was arrested for actions taken during the ‘pledging’ process.

David Vallejo, 23, was arrested on May 3 by Connecticut State Police and charged with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct. The warrant from state police stated the victim reported the assault took place on Feb 8 and 9.

The report stated that Vallejo picked the victim up, pushed him against a wall, and strangled him after the victim was unable to do any more pushups — part of the hazing process to become a member of the fraternity. The victim quit the fraternity the next day.

According to a statement from university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz, Vallejo was again arrested by campus police on May 7 with similar charges of assault on the same student.

“The university takes a zero-tolerance approach to behaviors that endanger others,” said spokesperson Reitz in the school’s statement. “And is committed to providing safe, healthy, and respectful environments in all UConn organizations and on UConn’s campuses.”

Comment from representatives of Lambda Theta Phi, Inc. – the national group – was not reached at the time of publication. Regarding hazing, the group’s website states the following:

“Any brother who engages in hazing a prospective (or continuing) brother does not represent Lambda Theta Phi nor its ideals. Brothers involved in hazing will be subject to disciplinary action by the Fraternity.”

Reitz said the fraternity’s suspension is effective immediately, and an investigation by the school is underway. Both cases of assault will be considered at Rockville Superior Court.