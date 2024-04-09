CT celebrates UConn men’s basketball championship win

Students at the University of Connecticut celebrated their men’s basketball team into the early morning on Tuesday after the Huskies won the NCAA championship on Monday night in Arizona.

UConn beat Purdue 75-60 to win the national championship for the sixth time in program history and the second year in a row.

Lilian LaFemina, a freshman, experienced the post-win campus celebration for the first time.

“For my first national championship celebration, this was the best thing that could have happened,” LaFemina said. “No one got hurt. People were a little crazy. But I was very concerned originally because I'd been reading online about all these things people were planning to do at this, you know, these riots. And when you actually get there, it's actually pretty wholesome.”

LaFemina said the celebration included fireworks, cheering and comradery among UConn classmates.

“There were a lot of girls on shoulders, a lot of screaming, a lot of booze and liquor everywhere,” LaFemina said. “The smell of weed, you could not escape it no matter what. There were glass, glass bottles; the streets were littered; there were just so many people.”

Six students were arrested for vandalism, according to the university. After last year's win, more than 30 students were arrested.

“Thousands of UConn students and others on the Storrs campus celebrated an amazing Husky victory this evening, and the vast majority of them did so respectfully, responsibly, and safely,” a UConn spokesperson said. “There were some incidents of vandalism following the victory, but they were limited in number. UConn Police made six arrests.”

“Any student found to have violated the Student Code of Conduct is subject to a range of potential university sanctions up to and including expulsion On the whole, it was a very good night on the Storrs campus, and the university looks forward to continuing to celebrate our phenomenal student-athletes, their coaches, and this incredible win.”

The women’s team also made the Final Four but lost to Iowa. The UConn men's and women's teams have won a combined 17 NCAA basketball titles.

The men are expected to return to UConn on Tuesday evening.

The state will keep the celebration going with a victory parade and rally at the state Capitol on Saturday.

“For the second year in a row, the UConn men’s basketball team wowed the nation by dominating the NCAA tournament, and now it’s time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they deserve,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I urge basketball fans from all over Connecticut to come to Hartford on Saturday morning and show the Huskies how much this team means to our state and how proud we are of their accomplishments.”