CT sees spike in road fatalities in 2024

Connecticut had more roadway fatalities in 2024 than in 2023.

The University of Connecticut tracks the state’s traffic deaths . They last updated the repository on Dec. 18 — as of then, there were 313 fatalities this year. Police have confirmed at least one other death since then.

That’s six more fatalities than in 2023 (308), and the number will likely be higher when the final stats for the year are in.

Among the deaths in 2024 were multiple high-profile incidents. Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was killed while conducting a traffic stop in May. Weeks later, a construction worker, Jose Diaz-Nieves , and a DOT employee, Andrew DiDomenico , were killed in separate incidents.

Two of those accidents were caused by impaired drivers.

State lawmakers and first responders have routinely reminded residents to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, drive the speed limit, and get a ride when drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana.

This year, the state installed wrong-way driving detectors at over 100 highway exit ramps. The detectors notify state police when a car enters the highway via an exit ramp and flashes red lights at the driver so they can self-correct.

More than 230 of the state’s 700+ exit ramps have been deemed high-risk for wrong-way drivers by the Department of Transportation. High-risk means they’re located near bars, have a history of wrong-way drivers, or are poorly lit.

While roadway fatalities were up from 2023, the worst year for fatal crashes in decades is still 2022, when nearly 350 people died.