-
Trumbull, Connecticut, native Chris Drury will become the new president and general manager of the New York Rangers hockey team.Drury was promoted from…
-
A diversity task force in Trumbull, Connecticut, canceled its monthly meeting after half of the board quit over the last two months.The town’s Equity,…
-
A Shelton, Connecticut, fire captain and Trumbull police sergeant have been suspended pending an internal investigation due to allegations of sexual…
-
A financial audit of schools in Trumbull, Connecticut, surprised officials with 80-pages outlining its faults. Thomas Whitmoyer, the town’s education…
-
U.S. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut hopes the House will be done with the impeachment of President Donald Trump before the end of the year. Himes…
-
The leaders of Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield and Trumbull say they’re collaborating to keep area schools safe.Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau…
-
Town officials in Trumbull held a school security forum Thursday night in response to the attack in Parkland, Fla.Residents filled the auditorium at…