Trumbull Native To Be New York Rangers Hockey President

Trumbull, Connecticut, native Chris Drury will become the new president and general manager of the New York Rangers hockey team.

Drury was promoted from associate general manager this week after the Rangers fired president John Davidison and GM Jeff Gorton because of deep tensions with team owner Jim Dolan.

The 44-year-old Drury is the 12th GM in Rangers’ history and spent the last four years of his NHL career playing for the Rangers.

Drury got his start as the star pitcher for the Trumbull Little League team that won the 1989 Little League World Series, and in his high school hockey career, was a standout player at Fairfield Prep. He won a state title in 1991 and was twice state player of the year .