© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Trumbull Native To Be New York Rangers Hockey President

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published May 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
New York Rangers' Morgan Barron (47) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York.
Bruce Bennett
/
Associated Press
New York Rangers' Morgan Barron (47) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York.

Trumbull, Connecticut, native Chris Drury will become the new president and general manager of the New York Rangers hockey team.

Drury was promoted from associate general manager this week after the Rangers fired president John Davidison and GM Jeff Gorton because of deep tensions with team owner Jim Dolan.

The 44-year-old Drury is the 12th GM in Rangers’ history and spent the last four years of his NHL career playing for the Rangers.

Drury got his start as the star pitcher for the Trumbull Little League team that won the 1989 Little League World Series, and in his high school hockey career, was a standout player at Fairfield Prep. He won a state title in 1991 and was twice state player of the year .

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutTrumbullChris DruryNew York Rangers