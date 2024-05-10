Center breaks ground in Trumbull to serve CT veterans

A new Veterans and First Responders Center officially broke ground in Trumbull, Connecticut on Friday. It will replace the old center that was condemned in 2017.

The 5,500-square-foot building will connect more than 30,000 former servicemembers with medical care and social programming annually.

Active first responders will also use it for meetings and training.

The project has been in the works since 2020 but was delayed due to funding issues. It had to apply twice for federal funding before it could get underway.

Ernie Foito, commander of the American Legion Post 141 in Trumbull, said he’s excited about the organization’s “new home.”

“It has been a long journey with many obstacles that needed to be overcome to enable us to put a shovel in the ground,” Foito said. “I guarantee that you will be proud to call this magnificent building your home base.”

The center will boast a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and catering kitchen, according to a press release from the Town of Trumbull.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Renderings of the future center.

The groundbreaking was attended by more than 100 people, including the area’s police chiefs, veterans and active duty members.

Also in attendance were U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT-04), State Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport), State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) State Rep. Dave Rutigliano (R-Trumbull), State Rep. Ben Mcgorty (R-Shelton), State Rep. Sarah Keitt (D-Trumbull), State Rep. Tony Scott (R-Monroe), Trumbull First Selectwoman Vicki Tesoro, Monroe First Selectman Terry Rooney, and Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti.

Local leaders said the project would not be possible without the leadership of Ray Baldwin, chair of the Veterans and First Responders Center Building Committee.

“We've waited probably four years for this day to come about,” Baldwin said.

Himes said the project is a testament to the importance of community for former servicemembers.

“What a thrill it is to see this project begin,” Himes said. “To do it in a company of so many municipal leaders, state leaders, federal leaders of both parties, to come together in this moment to do something really important for our veterans and our first responders.”

The center received $1.2 million in congressionally directed funding, a $750,000 grant from the federal government, $1.5 million in bonding from the state, a $250,000 grant from State Rep. Sarah Keitt and $200,000 from the town. That $4 million is expected to cover the cost of construction.

It’s expected to be completed around 16 months after construction begins.

Molly Ingram / WSHU The groundbreaking was attended by more than 100 people, including the area’s police chiefs, veterans, and active duty members.

VFW Post 10059 Commander Graham Bissett said the building entry will include a wall of honor dedicated to veterans. Bissett added that community members who have a veteran they would like to honor can reach out for more information.

“My only regret is that the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice or have passed on won't be able to enjoy this beautiful new veterans center,” Bissett said. “But we will never forget them, and they always will be with us in spirit.”