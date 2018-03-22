© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Fairfield County Towns Start School Safety Collaborative

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published March 22, 2018 at 7:31 PM EDT
ganimtetreau_al_180322.jpg
Ann Lopez
/
WSHU
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, left at podium, is joined by Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau, right at podium, and other elected officials and police officers at Thursday's news conference on the multi-municipality school safety collaborative.

The leaders of Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield and Trumbull say they’re collaborating to keep area schools  safe.

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau says they want to make sure there is no security gap among schools. “That no matter where you go to school, in a suburban town or an urban area, that your kids are safe. And we want to make sure that we’re working at all levels of government to make sure that happens. To make sure the funding is there and to make sure the standard is there. One of the struggles in Connecticut is we have 169 towns. We shouldn’t have 169 different approaches to school security.”     

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim agreed, saying the collaborative is working to develop a unified approach to school safety. “We may think we’re doing everything great or good enough but maybe we’re not. And maybe we’re missing something and that’s what I think is what brought us together.”  

Ganim says one of the collaboration’s first steps will be to push for legislation that’s before the Connecticut General Assembly to ban bump stocks and untraceable “ghost guns” that can be purchased online without a background check.   

The legislature’s Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on these bills Friday morning.

Connecticut NewsEducationFairfieldBridgeportStamfordConnecticutschoolsgunsSchool ShootingsTrumbull
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
