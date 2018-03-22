Fairfield County Towns Start School Safety Collaborative

The leaders of Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield and Trumbull say they’re collaborating to keep area schools safe.

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau says they want to make sure there is no security gap among schools. “That no matter where you go to school, in a suburban town or an urban area, that your kids are safe. And we want to make sure that we’re working at all levels of government to make sure that happens. To make sure the funding is there and to make sure the standard is there. One of the struggles in Connecticut is we have 169 towns. We shouldn’t have 169 different approaches to school security.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim agreed, saying the collaborative is working to develop a unified approach to school safety. “We may think we’re doing everything great or good enough but maybe we’re not. And maybe we’re missing something and that’s what I think is what brought us together.”

Ganim says one of the collaboration’s first steps will be to push for legislation that’s before the Connecticut General Assembly to ban bump stocks and untraceable “ghost guns” that can be purchased online without a background check.

The legislature’s Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on these bills Friday morning.