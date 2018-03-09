Trumbull Holds Townwide School Security Forum

Town officials in Trumbull held a school security forum Thursday night in response to the attack in Parkland, Fla.

Residents filled the auditorium at Madison Middle School to hear a panel that included a forensic scientist, and officials from the town, the public school system and local law enforcement.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said the event was organized to bring the community together and talk.

“We wanted to give the community, especially our parents for their children, an opportunity to come and share their concerns, thoughts and ideas about school security, you know, what was on their minds.”

Trumbull has more than 7,000 students in its public school system.

Erin Horback has three children in the town’s schools. She thought the forum was a good place to understand what officials are doing to enhance security, but she said she more questions have been on her mind, especially about locking down schools during an incident.

“Well I wanted evidence about lockdown and if that’s the best approach when a perpetrator enters a building. My understanding is that there’s not really good evidence on it and so we need to put more money looking into that.”

First Selectman Tesoro says the forum is just one step of a continuing conversation about making sure students in Trumbull feel safe at school.