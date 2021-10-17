-
The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a bill that could penalize reckless bicyclists. The measure targets riding while under the influence, having…
To start the new session and with new lawmakers sworn-in, the Suffolk County Legislature considered changes to the way it holds meetings to allow…
Suffolk County lawmakers will look in the New Year into creating a digital platform to help town and village governments join and operate pacts to lower…
The Suffolk County Legislature rang in the New Year with its first meeting of 2017, with DuWayne Gregory re-elected as presiding officer.Gregory says the…
The Suffolk County Legislature has voted unanimously to hire attorneys and sue drug companies that make opioid-based painkillers.Legislator William…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has introduced legislation that would create an affordable housing complex for senior lesbian, gay, bisexual, or…