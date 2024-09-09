Suffolk County residents oppose bill capping nonprofit executive salaries

Dozens of Suffolk County residents testified in opposition to a bill that would cap nonprofit executive salaries at $250,000 —, the same salary as the governor of New York. The bill would also require nonprofits to list all gifts and donations and their donors.

During public hearings, business leaders and residents emphasized the importance of nonprofits to the Long Island community, providing vital resources to its residents. Moreover, the government needs these nonprofits, as it is ill-equipped to address these issues.

They said the bill is unnecessary and that a pay limit would undermine talent acquisition.

“Unlike the private sector, not-for-profits are very frequently understaffed, and the executives are often wearing multiple hats doing multiple things; it’s not just really one job, sometimes it’s many jobs,” said David Calone, who unsuccessfully ran for Suffolk County executive last year and now is on the board of several nonprofit organizations.

Calone, of Setauket, and other residents argued that nonprofits are just as complex to run as for-profit organizations and require seasoned experts to run the company; therefore, executives should be paid accordingly.

Additionally, residents are opposed to contract agencies disclosing their donors. They acknowledged that the Internal Revenue Service Speakers can see donation information with a subpoena if necessary.

“The requirement to disclose private funding sources will deter potential donors and hinder the ability to raise additional funds,” East Hampton resident Neil Falkenhan said.

Debbie Pflieger, board president at AHRC Suffolk, which provides services to adults and children with intellectual and other developmental disabilities, said the agency is unwilling to cut their CEO’s pay, believing that his job is vital to the success of the non-profit.

“Quite frankly, we don’t pay him enough for the work that he does,” Pflieger said.

County Legislator Rebecca Sanin (D-Huntington) said she has noticed that the medical community also believes that this bill seems to overstep the importance of nonprofit organizations. The Nassau Suffolk Hospital Council and the Long Island Association sent letters opposing this bill.

"Across the nation, there’s investments in social care and building social care infrastructure because of our unyielding health costs and because of the inextricable link between the two.”

The legislature voted to recess the public hearing on Wednesday, and it will be discussed before the legislature’s budget and finance committee on Sep. 24.