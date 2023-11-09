Suffolk County legislators pass $3.9 billion budget for 2024

The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a $3.9 billion budget for 2024. This was the final budget proposal for outgoing County Executive Steve Bellone.

The budget increases spending by about 5%. General property taxes will be kept flat, but officials say residents in sewer districts could see increases.

Bellone’s budget was released almost month after the Sept. 15 deadline due to delays caused by last year’s cyberattack on the county. The plan includes an additional $1.7 million dollars to prevent that from happening again.

It also includes funding to hire more county workers including police officers, fire marshals and various positions in the Parks Department.

Additional funds will also go to a county animal welfare program, fire rescue and emergency services, the Vocational Education and Extension Board and more.

The county's elected officials, including legislators and the county executive, will see a 4% raise in the salaries.