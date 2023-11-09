© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suffolk County legislators pass $3.9 billion budget for 2024

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST

The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a $3.9 billion budget for 2024. This was the final budget proposal for outgoing County Executive Steve Bellone. 

The budget increases spending by about 5%. General property taxes will be kept flat, but officials say residents in sewer districts could see increases.

Bellone’s budget was released almost month after the Sept. 15 deadline due to delays caused by last year’s cyberattack on the county. The plan includes an additional $1.7 million dollars to prevent that from happening again.

It also includes funding to hire more county workers including police officers, fire marshals and various positions in the Parks Department.

Additional funds will also go to a county animal welfare program, fire rescue and emergency services, the Vocational Education and Extension Board and more.

The county's elected officials, including legislators and the county executive, will see a 4% raise in the salaries.

Tags
Long Island News Suffolk CountybudgetSteve BelloneSuffolk County Legislature
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone