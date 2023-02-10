Lawmakers and PBA pressure Trotta to resign. Trotta says no.

The number of voices asking Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta to resign from the Public Safety Committee is growing. Trotta has yet to step down.

Trotta and the Suffolk County PBA have had a long running dispute over political campaign donations through the police union.

The fight intensified last month when Trotta revealed that he secretly recorded a private conversation with Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison after the commissioner acknowledged that an outside party was looking into the PBA’s political spending.

The dispute took a bizarre turn last week when the PBA issued a press release praising Trotta’s removal from the Public Safety Committee when in fact he was not removed.

“We were given assurances from the legislative body that he was going to resign or be removed, and that he opted for the former and had resigned,” said Lou Civello, a PBA vice president.

Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffery said that he asked Trotta to resign. Trotta said he has no plans to do so right now.