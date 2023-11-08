Red wave sweeps Long Island on Election Day

Republican Ed Romaine, a longtime fixture in Long Island politics, is the next Suffolk County executive.

Romaine, 76, defeated Democrat Dave Calone, 50, a business executive and former federal and state prosecutor, by about 40,000 votes. Calone said late Tuesday night that he called Romaine to congratulate him and wish him well.

“We crushed it, baby!” Romaine told supporters in his victory speech in Patchogue Tuesday night.

Romaine’s win was the last major hurdle to turn Long Island over to the GOP. The red wave of victories was largely isolated to Long Island, similar to 2021. Democrats captured seats last night in a number of major races across the country — including in Ohio, where abortion was on the ballot.

In 2021, Republican Bruce Blakeman beat Democratic incumbent Laura Curran for Nassau County executive. Former state Senator Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) lost to Republican Anne Donnelly and incumbent Democrat Tim Sini lost the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office to Ray Tierney in 2022.

That year, Republicans and conservatives also filled 11 of 18 seats in the Suffolk County Legislature. Now, they control the legislature 12-6. This year, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, was term-limited.

In a statement, Bellone congratulated Romaine and said he’s “committed to ensuring a seamless transition” to the county-executive-elect.

Romaine is a former history teacher who was elected Suffolk County Clerk for 16 years, then legislator, before serving as Brookhaven Town supervisor since 2012. Calone bucked his party on issues like immigration. In several debates and pointed ad campaigns, he blasted Romaine for his handling of the Brookhaven Landfill.

A number of Suffolk legislators did not seek reelection this year, including Democrat Al Krupski, who instead ran for and won Southold Town Supervisor. His seat will be filled by Republican Catherine Stark.

Democrat Kara Hahn, of Setauket, left her seat to take on a role with the state Parks Department. Her seat will be filled by fellow Democrat Steve Englebright, who defeated Republican Anthony Figliola. Englebright served in the New York State Assembly from 1992 until his defeat in 2022.

Democrat Bridget Fleming, of Southampton, also did not seek reelection. Her seat will remain blue, with Ann Welker defeating Republican Manny Vilar. A seat left open by Democrat Sarah Anker, of Mt. Sinai, has flipped red, with Chad Lennon defeating Democrat Dorothy Cavalier.

Republican Robert Trotta of Smithtown was the only legislator running uncontested.