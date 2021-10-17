-
At WSHU, we got an email from a listener from Riverhead on Long Island who was concerned about her elderly parents getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She…
Stony Brook Medicine celebrated the opening of its new Children’s Hospital Thursday morning. Dr. Kenneth Kaushansky senior vice president at the…
Officials at the Center for News Literacy at Stony Brook University say the truth is in trouble. They say news consumers are inundated with fake news,…
The 22nd annual Stony Brook Film Festival gets underway Thursday. Over the next ten days, the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University will…
Stony Brook University scientists have found links between increased toxic algae blooms in the North Atlantic and global warming.The team of scientists…
The first comprehensive care center to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the tri-state area recently opened at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.Duchenne…
Stony Brook Medicine and Suffolk County officials are teaming up to get more people registered as organ donors in the second annual Donor Enrollment…
Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island and Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York City have entered into a partnership. As of Wednesday, the two organizations are collaborating on research, and medical students are now able to train at both sites.
This year all of the Olympic swimmers are wearing swimsuits that were developed to mimic sharkskin. Now though, scientists have shown that the man-made…
In Suffolk County high levels of nitrogen can be found in household wastewater, and officials call it the greatest source of water pollution on Long…